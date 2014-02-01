Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger fined, banned for three games over 'abusive, improper' behaviour towards referee

The English Football Association has banned Arsene Wenger from the touchline for three games after the Arsenal manager accepted he was abusive when questioning the integrity of a referee.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has added Kim Kallstrom on loan. Source: Associated Press

Wenger's outburst followed a 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Wenger was incensed at Calum Chambers being penalised for a handball and West Brom converting the resulting penalty to equalise.

Following a regulatory commission hearing, the FA said Wenger "admitted that his language and behavior in the match officials' changing room ... was abusive, improper and questioned the integrity of the match referee."