 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger fined, banned for three games over 'abusive, improper' behaviour towards referee

share

Source:

Associated Press

The English Football Association has banned Arsene Wenger from the touchline for three games after the Arsenal manager accepted he was abusive when questioning the integrity of a referee.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has added Kim Kallstrom on loan.

Source: Associated Press

Wenger's outburst followed a 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Wenger was incensed at Calum Chambers being penalised for a handball and West Brom converting the resulting penalty to equalise.

Following a regulatory commission hearing, the FA said Wenger "admitted that his language and behavior in the match officials' changing room ... was abusive, improper and questioned the integrity of the match referee."

Wenger was also fined 40,000 pounds (NZ$75,600).

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The Thunder's Kiwi star could have been playing rugby in the 127-117 victory.

Steven Adams thrown to floor by Clippers' Blake Griffin in big OKC win

01:42
2
Houses along Harbour Dr, Otumoetai, have been flooded by extreme sea conditions along the Tauranga coast.

Watch: Ocean surges over Tauranga sea wall, lapping at houses, as extreme winds buffet the coast


00:30
3
Brendon McCullum's Heat won the match by 49 runs, moving them to share top of the table with the Scorchers as a result.

Baz slices ball away for four all around The Gabba as Heat end Scorchers' unbeaten BBL start

00:28
4
The hosts finished day two trailing by 153 runs in Sydney.

Australia close in on England's first innings total in fifth Ashes Test

00:27
5
s

'I'll have to have one of those concussion test things!' Baz takes friendly fire after BBL teammate's throw nails him in back of the head

01:41
Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.

Flooding fears in Wellington as destructive storm brings strong winds and heavy rain

Heavy rain and strong winds over parts of central New Zealand is expected this morning as the deep low moves away.


03:48
Torrential rain and gales have lashed the North Island for much of the day.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update on severe storm

Wild weather has lashed the North Island today.

1 NEWS 6PM bulletin delayed after evacuation of TVNZ building due to fire releasing toxic gas

Staff were evacuated from the Auckland TVNZ bureau on Victoria St West at 5.15pm tonight for around an hour.


01:41
Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.

Helicopter footage shows town along the Firth of Thames Coast drowning under flood waters

Dramatic footage from the Auckland Rescue Helicopter captured heavy rain and high tides that have left at least 500 people affected in Kaiaua.


00:20
Mairangi Bay was hammered by giant waves crashing over the sea wall on Auckland's North Shore today.

One dead as massive storm approaches Wellington, domestic flights out of Auckland being delayed and cancelled

Re-live 1 NEWS NOW's coverage of the wild weather which lashed the North Island today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 