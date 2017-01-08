Arsenal leave it late to beat Preston North End in FA Cup

Arsenal preserved manager Arsene Wenger's feat of never having lost a third-round match, but the Gunners did it the hard way.

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud scores his side's second goal of the game battle for the ball during their FA Cup third round football match against Preston North End. Source: Associated Press

After their dramatic comeback from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at Bournemouth in midweek, Arsenal started slow again as second-tier Preston fully deserved its halftime lead.

But whatever words Wenger barked during the break, they had an immediate effect with Aaron Ramsey rifling in an equaliser 50 seconds after the restart.