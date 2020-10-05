TODAY |

Arsenal honour NZ-born policeman killed in UK before Premier League match

Source:  1 NEWS

The New Zealand-born police officer who was shot dead in the UK late last month has been honoured in the English Premier League.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sergeant Matt Ratana previously served in an area close to the English club's stadium. Source: Arsenal / Twitter

Sergeant Matiu "Matt" Ratana, who was born and raised in the Hawke's Bay before he moved to the UK for most of his life, was shot dead while on duty at a South London custody centre, allegedly by a man who was being detained.

While Ratana has been recognised as a rugby fanatic following his death, English football club Arsenal have also decided to pay tribute to him in this morning's Premier League match against Sheffield United.

Both Arsenal and Sheffield put jerseys in the stands which bore "Sgt Ratana" on the back, either side of an English officer's uniform.

The teams also observed a minute's silence and shared an image of Ratana on the stadium's large screens.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Cressida Dick paid tribute to Sergeant Matt Ratana after he was shot dead at Croydon Custody Centre. Source: Breakfast

Arsenal later revealed their connection to Ratana in a statement.

“Just over a week ago, Sergeant Matt Ratana was tragically killed in the line of duty," the London club said.

"Sergeant Ratana served in the Hackney area between 2010 and 2015, and was the centrepiece of community policing.

"Our condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues.’’

Hackney is a suburb near Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea and Crystal Palace also held a moment’s silence before their match on Saturday (Sunday NZ time) at Stamford Bridge.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:00
Ian Foster reveals All Black 'barged in' to room, declared 'I'm not playing at Christmas'
2
Hawke's Bay's Kurt Baker celebrates Ranfurly Shield win with traditional naked picture
3
Watch: Cyclist celebrates 'victory' too early, passed on the finish line
4
All Blacks' fitness coach faced with unique challenges ahead of Bledisloe Cup opener
5
Ranfurly Shield on the move again as Magpies swoop in on Otago, ending an eight-day reign
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Tottenham star leaves pitch for toilet, returns with man of the match performance

Liverpool's star signing Thiago Alcântara tests positive for Covid-19

All Whites' friendly against world No.1 Belgium scrapped

Fifth-tier Welsh football club to get Hollywood treatment with TV, movie stars' takeover bid