Arsenal hold Manchester United to draw despite wonder-strike

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a goal that required VAR overturning a poor on-field offside decision to earn Arsenal a 1-1 draw at Manchester United in the Premier League.

There was a touch of controversy about the goal, with the assistant referee's flag already raised when Aubameyang chipped United goalkeeper David De Gea for the 58th-minute equaliser.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer complained to the fourth official that the referee had already blown his whistle before Aubameyang took his shot.

When the goal was reviewed, Aubameyang was clearly being played onside by United defender Harry Maguire, directly in front of the assistant referee.

United went in front through Scott McTominay in first-half stoppage time, the midfielder's shot from the edge of the area taking a slight deflection off the shoulder of Arsenal defender Sokratis and flying into the roof of the net.

The result lifted Arsenal into fourth place, on goal difference, after seven games and left United in 10th place.

Aubameyang became the first Arsenal player to score seven goals in the first seven games of a Premier League campaign since Dennis Bergkamp in the 1997-98 season.

Traditionally one of the biggest matches in English soccer, this Man United-Arsenal fixture pitted the teams in 11th and eighth places, respectively, at kickoff. Indeed, United had never been as low down the standings heading into a match against Arsenal in the history of the Premier League.

The poor quality on show highlighted how far the teams had fallen, with a slippery surface on a wet night in Manchester hardly helping.

"Thoughts on the game so far without using a bad word?" former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas tweeted during the first half. "Try to be creative."

Even United's goal in first-half stoppage time had a touch of the farcical about it, with Granit Xhaka — Arsenal's recently confirmed full-time captain — ducking his head as McTominay took aim and the ball flying past him and high into the net.

It meant the game opened up in the second half, with Arsenal committing more players forward and showing more intensity with their pressing.