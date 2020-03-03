TODAY |

Arsenal go end-to-end to seal comfortable FA Cup win over Portsmouth

Source:  Associated Press

Arsenal advanced to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after overcoming a spirited Portsmouth 2-0 at a raucous Fratton Park this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Gunners claimed a 2-0 win over their second-division opponents to reach the quarter-finals. Source: SKY

Portsmouth, unbeaten at home in League One, had the better of the first half, only for Sokratis Papastathopoulos to brilliantly volley Arsenal ahead, and Eddie Nketiah to double the lead after the break.

For Arsenal and coach Mikel Arteta, who made nine changes including resting captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, this was a good response to crashing out of the Europa League last Thursday. They stayed alive to try and add to their record FA Cup titles.

Arsenal's somewhat slow start was not helped when Lucas Torreira was floored by a strong challenge from James Bolton which resulted in the midfielder being taken off on a stretcher and replaced by Dani Ceballos.

In the fourth minute of injury time, an Arsenal corner was cleared to Ceballos, who played in England Under-21 international Reiss Nelson to cross for Sokratis to turn home with a fine volley.

Arsenal was much faster out of the blocks for the second half and doubled its advantage soon after when Nketiah finished well from close range following another Nelson center.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:17
Devastating one-punch KO announces highly-regarded Aussie featherweight
2
Ex-Hurricanes lock Sam Lousi facing lengthy ban after throwing two punches in moment of madness
3
Virat Kohli bristles at NZ reporter’s allegations about his poor on-field behaviour
4
Joseph Parker eyes Chisora, Whyte fights after flawless combo drops Shawndell Winters for TKO win
5
Zion pulls off incredible alley-oop dunk as Lakers survive rare brain explosion from LeBron
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Miss of the season? Striker fluffs injury time strike, as Arsenal is dumped out of Europa League

Man U striker dedicates first goal at new club to sister who died in December

City score twice late, pull off Champions League comeback win over Real Madrid

Manchester City file appeal against Champions League ban issued by UEFA