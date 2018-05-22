TODAY |

Arsenal, Everton managers under fire after latest poor results

Associated Press
More From
Football

Tottenham's decision to change managers reaped instant rewards as Jose Mourinho got off to a winning start in his highly anticipated fourth coaching stint in the Premier League.

How long before its north London neighbor, Arsenal, and Everton think about doing the same?

Hours after Tottenham beat West Ham 3-2 in Mourinho's first match in charge since replacing Mauricio Pochettino, Arsenal needed an injury-time goal to draw 2-2 at home to relegation candidate Southampton.

Arsenal have won just one of its last seven matches in the league and boos rang around Emirates Stadium at the final whistle, leaving manager Unai Emery under more pressure.

Everton's Marco Silva is another manager who could be facing dismissal after his team lost 2-0 at home to Norwich, which started the game in last place.

Unai Emery Source: Associated Press
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Dame Valerie Adams makes history again, but this time not on the athletics track
2
Watch: England rugby player Joe Marler gives possibly the most bizarre interview in sports history
3
Black Caps declare with 262 run lead after BJ Watling double-century
4
Mitchell Santner's maiden Test hundred puts Black Caps in command against England
5
Auckland eatery donates money Israel and Maria Folau spent there to Rainbow Youth
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Taylor-inspired Phoenix grab first win of season

Sarpreet Singh added to Bayern Munich senior squad under new coach

Jose Mourinho appointed as Tottenham's new manager

11:27

TVNZ FC: Spurs sack Pochettino and All Whites lose but show some spark