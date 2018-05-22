Arsenal, Everton managers under fire after latest poor results

Tottenham's decision to change managers reaped instant rewards as Jose Mourinho got off to a winning start in his highly anticipated fourth coaching stint in the Premier League.

How long before its north London neighbor, Arsenal, and Everton think about doing the same?

Hours after Tottenham beat West Ham 3-2 in Mourinho's first match in charge since replacing Mauricio Pochettino, Arsenal needed an injury-time goal to draw 2-2 at home to relegation candidate Southampton.

Arsenal have won just one of its last seven matches in the league and boos rang around Emirates Stadium at the final whistle, leaving manager Unai Emery under more pressure.