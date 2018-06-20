Arsenal confirm signing of Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno

Arsenal have signed goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen on a long-term deal.



New Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno Source: Getty

Leno, 26, moves to the Gunners as new head coach Unai Emery continues his rebuilding plans.



"After a fantastic seven years, I will now continue my career in another, very exciting league," Leno said on the Leverkusen website.



Leno looks set to compete with veteran Petr Cech and David Ospina, who is at the World Cup with Colombia, for the Arsenal jersey.



Earlier, the club confirmed that Steve Bould will continue as assistant manager under Arsene Wenger's successor Emery.



Bould was named assistant to Wenger in May 2012, after the retirement of the long-serving Pat Rice, and continues as one of two assistant head coaches under Emery.



Juan Carlos Carcedo, Emery's longtime assistant at Valencia, Spartak Moscow, Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain, will be alongside him in the dugout.



Bould's position in Tuesday's confirmation of Emery's backroom staff provides some continuity from the Wenger era.



Director of high performance Darren Burgess and goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo, both of whom were appointed in July 2017, remain in place.



The Gunners confirmed the departures of first-team coaches Neil Banfield, Tony Colbert, Jens Lehmann, Gerry Peyton and Boro Primorac and head of medical services Colin Lewin.



Lehmann, a member of Arsenal's Invincibles, who won the 2003-04 Premier League title and went 49 league matches without defeat, made a pointed remark on his departure.



"Dear #Arsenal Fans, I am sorry to leave the club after only one year again," the former Germany goalkeeper wrote on Twitter.

