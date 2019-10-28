Arsenal coach strips Granit Xhaka of captaincy after outburst at supporters

Arsenal coach Unai Emery has stripped Granit Xhaka of the club captaincy following his recent outburst against supporters.

Emery said at a news conference today that Xhaka will no longer wear the armband that was handed to him this summer after Laurent Koscielny forced a move back to France.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's Europa League game at Portuguese side Vitoria, Emery said "I was speaking with him this morning and also I decided he is not one of the captains in our group. ... He accepted my decision."

Xhaka swore and gesticulated at fans as he was jeered following his substitution in a recent 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.

The 27-year-old midfielder has since issued a statement saying that ongoing social media abuse aimed at his family played a large part in his furious reaction.

The midfielder has not played for Arsenal since and was left out of the traveling squad for Wednesday's game.