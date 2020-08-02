Arsenal clinches FA Cup final victory against Chelsea at empty stadium

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang clinched a record-extending 14th FA Cup for Arsenal today, scoring twice in a 2-1 victory against Chelsea at an empty Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the FA Cup final soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London. Source: Associated Press

Christian Pulisic had become the first American man to score in an FA Cup final but his fifth-minute opener was canceled out by Aubameyang's penalty in the 28th minute after he was dragged down by Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

A year into this pandemic-disrupted, longest-ever English season, Azpilicueta hobbled off injured in tears before halftime.

Pulisic only lasted a minute after the break before also pulling up with an apparent hamstring injury.

With Chelsea unsettled by the injuries, Arsenal took control and Aubameyang chipped goalkeeper Willy Caballero from close range in the 67th.

It not only sealed Arsenal's fourth FA Cup in seven seasons. but a place in the Europa League, having only finished eighth in the Premier League.

Chelsea's hopes of forcing the game into extra time were dealt a blow when Mateo Kovacic received a second yellow card in the 73rd after softly catching Granit Xhaka.