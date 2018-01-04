Arsenal clinch EPL draw in thrilling London derby with Chelsea thanks to scorching injury-time equaliser

Hector Bellerin came to Arsenal's rescue in stoppage time to clinch a 2-2 draw against Chelsea after conceding a penalty earlier in the Premier League game this morning.

All four goals came in the final half hour of an absorbing, open encounter at the Emirates Stadium where defending champion Chelsea only managed to reduce Manchester City's lead to 14 points.

Arsenal's title hopes faded early in the first half of the season and it is now in a tough fight just to return to the four Champions League places, as it sits six points adrift.

It would have been even worse had Bellerin not redeemed himself.

The right back's challenge on Eden Hazard had allowed the Chelsea winger to cancel out Jack Wilshere's opener in the 67th minute.

After Marcos Alonso fired Chelsea in front in the 84th, the wing back wasn't as precise back on defensive duties in the second minute of stoppage time. A headed clearance went straight to Bellerin, who leveled with a half-volley.

Chelsea was still pursuing the winner in the third minute of stoppage time and defender Davide Zappacosta struck the crossbar.