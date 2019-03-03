TODAY |

Arsenal blow golden chance to win as Spurs' Hugo Lloris makes late penalty save

Associated Press
Topics
Football
UK and Europe

Hugo Lloris saved a late penalty to secure a 1-1 draw for Tottenham against Arsenal in the Premier League this morning after Harry Kane had equalized with a spot kick of his own.

Arsenal had a chance to win it in the final minutes when substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was adjudged to have been fouled in the area, but the striker's weak effort from the spot was pushed away by Lloris.

Aaron Ramsey had put Arsenal ahead in the 16th minute but Kane leveled in the 74th from another disputed penalty after he was pushed down in the box following a free kick. However, replays suggested he was offside when the free kick was taken.

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira was sent off for a studs-up challenge on Danny Rose in a testy ending to a draw that keeps Tottenham four points ahead of Arsenal in third place.

In a pulsating game, Ramsey struck first after Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez misjudged a long ball up the pitch, allowing Alexandre Lacazette to play the Wales midfielder clear through on goal.

Ramsey rounded Lloris before slotting into an empty net for another crucial goal at Wembley, having also scored two FA Cup winners for Arsenal at the stadium. This was his last north London derby before leaving for Juventus in the summer and he was given a standing ovation by the away supporters when he came off for Mesut Ozil in the second half.

Kane thought he had equalized midway through the first half when he headed in a free kick, but the flag was up for offside that time. Tottenham maintained steady pressure until halftime but Bernd Leno pulled off a stunning double save to deny Christian Eriksen and Moussa Sissoko shortly before the break.

Lacazette then missed a great chance to double Arsenal's lead shortly after the restart and Spurs maintained a majority of possession until Kane's equalizer. The England striker calmly sent Leno the wrong way for his ninth goal against Arsenal.

Lloris denied Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to ensure Tottenham took one point away from the match. Source: SKY
