Arsenal to appoint former PSG boss Unai Emery as new manager - report

Associated Press

Arsenal are set to appoint former Paris St Germain coach Unai Emery as their new manager to succeed Arsene Wenger, the BBC have reported.

Unai Emery

Unai Emery

Source: Associated Press

Emery, who joined PSG in June 2016, left the French club at the end of this season, having led them to a domestic treble.

The 46-year-old Spaniard had previously been manager at Sevilla, who he steered to three Europa League triumphs.

The BBC reported that the recruitment process was led by Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis, head of football relations Raul Sanllehi and head of recruitment Sven Mislintat and that an announcement and a news conference was expected later this week.

It comes the day Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has waved goodbye to the club's training ground as the speculation continued over his replacement.

Ex-Gunners captain Mikel Arteta has been heavily linked with succeeding Wenger, whose near-22-year reign ended following the final match of the English Premier League campaign at Huddersfield.

