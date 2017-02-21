 

Arsenal all class as they cruise past fifth-tier Sutton in FA Cup

Associated Press

Arsenal took 26 minutes to break through fifth-tier Sutton United's resistance and the 12-time FA Cup winners were made to toil for a 2-0 victory over the tenacious non-league side to reach the quarter-finals today.

The Gunners had no problems against fifth-tier Sutton, winning their FA Cup fixture 2-0.
On the plastic patch at tiny Gander Green Lane stadium, the gulf in class between sides separated by 105 places in the English soccer pyramid was not always apparent.

Apart from picking the ball out of his net twice, Sutton goalkeeper Ross Worner, a part-time picture framer for a sports memorabilia company, had few saves to make from the millionaire international stars from Arsenal.

Only Lucas Perez, a 20 million-euro signing last year, and Theo Walcott could beat Worner, an Arsenal fan.

And far from sitting camped inside its own half to frustrate Arsenal, Sutton — playing in the fifth round for the first time in its 118-year history — harried the more illustrious London side in the pursuit of a goal.

The best chance fell in the second half when Roarie Deacon, a former Arsenal youth team player, hit the crossbar.

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez gestures to his teammates during the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Arsenal and Sutton United at Gander Green Lane stadium in London, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez gestures to his teammates during the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Arsenal and Sutton United.

The goal never came from the team placed 17th in the National League but Sutton left the field — after being surrounded by fans who invaded at the final whistle — with its dignity more than intact.

Having avoided embarrassment, Arsenal will face another fifth-tier side in the last eight. There won't be another tricky trip into unfamiliar territory, with 60,000-capacity Emirates Stadium hosting Lincoln next month.

