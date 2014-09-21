 

Argentine football star Carlos Tevez latest to join Chinese Super League with massive contract

Argentine striker Carlos Tevez has signed to play for Shanghai Shenhua, becoming the latest in a procession of star players to join the Chinese Super League.

Carlos Tevez

Shanghai Shenhua said Thursday that it paid an $11 million transfer fee to Argentine club Boca Juniors.

A source familiar with the negotiations said Tevez, 32, would be paid $40 million over two years.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to divulge details of the transaction.

Chinese clubs have spent heavily over the past year to attract mainly South American stars. Last week, Shenhua's city rival Shanghai SIPG signed Oscar from Chelsea.

China's government wants to turn the country into a soccer power, and a cornerstone of the plan is improving its top domestic league.

