Argentine football referee detained for attempting to groom minors

Associated Press
Authorities in Argentina say that a football referee who was involved in a sex abuse scandal at the Independiente team's youth section last year has been detained after trying to groom minors again.

The Newell's Old Boys club in the city of Rosario said today that Martín Bustos was detained yesterday.

Newell's said it had alerted police about a report that Bustos was trying to groom players in its youth division.

Bustos had been detained last year when he was linked to a paedophilia ring that paid children at Independiente club as little as a bus ride back home or a pair of football boots in exchange for sex. But he had been freed following an appeals court decision.

The case is expected to go to trial soon.

