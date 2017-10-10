Argentina sack manager after Football World Cup failure

Jorge Sampaoli is out as Argentina coach, two weeks after his team was beaten by France in the World Cup round of 16.

Argentina's football superstar Lionel Messi shows his frustration at his team's lacklustre qualifying campaign. Source: Associated Press

The Argentina football federation says it reached a "mutual agreement" to terminate his contract.

Sampaoli took over in May 2017 to revive Argentina's faltering World Cup qualifying campaign. The team did advance to play in Russia but failed to beat Iceland, then slumped to a 3-0 loss against eventual runner-up Croatia.