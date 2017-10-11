 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Argentina call off pre-World Cup hit out against Israel

share

Source:

Associated Press

Argentina has called off a World Cup warmup match against Israel following protests by pro-Palestinian groups.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his third goal against Ecuador.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his third goal against Ecuador.

Source: Associated Press

A source at Argentina's football federation confirmed the cancellation of the international friendly scheduled to be played Saturday at Teddy Kollek Stadium in Jerusalem. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they did not have permission to comment.

The head of the Palestinian football association, Jibril Rajoub, had urged Argentina to cancel the match and had called on Arab soccer fans to burn posters and T-shirts of Argentina captain Lionel Messi if he participated.

Although the stadium that was slated to host the match is in west Jerusalem, Rajoub had complained that it is situated in a neighbourhood built on the site of a former Palestinian village destroyed during the war surrounding Israel's independence 70 years ago.

Rajoub has long urged FIFA to expel Israel from the international football federation, citing Israeli travel restrictions on Palestinian players and because Israel maintains teams in West Bank settlements.

The cancellation came hours after pro-Palestinian activists staged a demonstration in front of the sports complex in Barcelona where Argentina is preparing ahead of the World Cup. Some waved the white and sky-blue striped jersey of Argentina's national team stained with red paint resembling blood.

"In the end, they've done right thing, and this is behind us," Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain told ESPN. "Health and common sense come first. We felt that it wasn't right to go."

Argentina opens its Group D campaign in Russia against Iceland on June 16. It then plays Croatia on June 21 and Nigeria on June 26. There are no reports yet on whether Argentina will play another warmup, or if it will arrive to Moscow ahead of schedule.

There was no immediate reaction on the cancellation of the friendly game from Israel. But the Israeli news site Ynet reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had called Argentine president Mauricio Macri and urged him to intervene.

Officials at the Argentine president's office declined to comment on the issue.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Beauden Barrett during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.Photosport.nz

Thousands of All Blacks fans unload on ESPN writer after outrageous NFL claim

2
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Most read story: ESPN writer claims USA would 'dominate rugby' if NFL stars played


3
Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) and Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow, right, congratulate each other after an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Steven Adams blames 'fat fingers' for social media gaffe at teammate's expense


4
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, right, celebrates

Manchester City provide largest contingent for Russia World Cup

5
NatWest 6 Nations Championship Round 3, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 24/2/2018 Ireland vs Wales Ireland's Bundee Aki with Dan Biggar and Gareth Davies of Wales Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

World no. 2 Ireland want to 'put down a marker' against 'big dog' Wallabies on home turf

'We did not ask for this' - Emotional Tauranga residents from failed housing development ask council for full market value payout

The Tauranga Council signed-off the Bella Vista development despite major construction defects.

The recent arrival is the latest gang banned from wearing or displaying insignia and patches in government buildings.

Senior member of Comanchero biker gang charged over $6 million Auckland Airport meth bust

The man had been on the run since March.

02:08
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Wintery start to the day down south and is starting to track across to the central plateau

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

04:54
Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver looks into the abuse of West Papuans by Indonesia.

Why is New Zealand and the world turning its back on human rights abuses in West Papua?

Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver looks into the abuse of West Papuans by Indonesia.


01:00
The Zoo speaks to TVNZ 1's SUNDAY programme about the decision to put down Kura and Amira.

The last of the pride: Auckland Zoo euthanises beloved lions Kura and Amira

Kura, the 19-year-old matriarch, and her 17-year-old daughter Amira, were put down at 8.30am, before the zoo opened to the public.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 