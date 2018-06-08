Anthony Hudson under pressure to deliver MLS results after eighth-straight loss

Former All Whites coach Anthony Hudson is experiencing growing pressure in his new role at the Colorado Rapids after his Major League Soccer team slumped to their eighth consecutive loss.

Anthony Hudson Source: Photosport

But he shouldn't expect to be shown the door during the offseason, aroundmls.com assistant editor Mark Goodman told Stuff.

"Hudson will almost certainly get to keep his job into the beginning of 2019. He deserves a little time to try and right the ship, and MLS teams are typically more patient than the big leagues in Europe with managers," Goodman said.

"The Rapids are really struggling, and I think the thing that makes it really galling for fans is that it's right after a rebuild which was centred around coach Anthony Hudson's system and general manager Padraig Smith's plans."

However, Hudson's system and more so the players he pursued and signed to fit into it - All Whites Deklan Wynne, Kip Colvey, and Tommy Smith - are now coming under fire.

"When Hudson brought in Deklan Wynne, Kip Colvey, and Tommy Smith, all from the New Zealand national team, fans were skeptical but willing to entertain the possibility that these guys would really fit.

"Now that we're in a terrible skid, it looks like he picked 'his guys', despite the fact that they just aren't good enough for this league."

Hudson joined the Colorado Rapids last November after a three-year stint at the helm of the All Whites but has since struggled to make an impact on the club.

In 15 games, he has only collected two wins and three draws - the remaining ten are all losses including his team's eight straight defeat to the Vancouver Whitecaps last Saturday.

As a result, the Rapids sit last in the 12-team Western Conference after 12 rounds.