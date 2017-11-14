Anthony Hudson en route to US to sign head coach deal with Major League Soccer club

Former All Whites football coach Anthony Hudson has left the country bound for Colorado, USA where he's set to sign a deal to coach in Major League Soccer.
1 NEWS understands Hudson flew out to the USA last night and will sign a three year deal with the Colorado Rapids - a team owned by the major shareholder of Arsenal in the Premier League.
Colorado only won nine games out of 34 last season.
There are also suggestions Anthony Hudson's All Whites assistant Darren Bazeley could be headed to the US as well.
