Andrew Durante in doubt for Phoenix rematch with concussion worry

Western United are sweating on the results of concussion tests for veteran Andrew Durante, who was taken from the field at Bankwest Stadium after he was struck in the head with the ball.



Western United's Andrew Durante Source: Photosport

The 37-year-old went down in the 79th minute of Friday's A-League draw with Western Sydney Wanderers and was helped from the field by medical staff.



The New Zealand international reported dizziness, and coach Mark Rudan said Durante did not "look himself" as he came to the sideline, with the Wanderers scoring soon afterwards.



Rudan said Durante was shaken and would need to pass the proper protocols to be free to play his former team Wellington Phoenix in Ballarat next week.



"We've got to be very clear on that because it's a very complex and delicate situation when it comes to head injuries. You don't have to see it too many times to see how hard he took that on," Rudan said.



"Dura is very durable and a mentally strong character and for him to show those kinds of habits tells me that he's not in a good place.



"We've got to go through the due process as per normal but like I said, he's a tough cookie."



Just eight minutes after the Wanderers scored, Rudan's men were able to rally to salvage the draw, and are now unbeaten from their past three games.



They have won 10 competition points from a losing position this season, the most in the league.



"That says a lot about this spirit of the team and a lot about our identity as well," Rudan said.

