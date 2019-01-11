TODAY |

Andrew Durante confirmed as latest Western United signing

AAP
Veteran defender Andrew Durante's move to new A-League club Western United has been confirmed.

Wellington Phoenix captain Durante departed the New Zealand-based club earlier this month after 11 seasons and will join former coach Mark Rudan at the expansion team.

He'll also team up with former Phoenix teammates Filip Kurto and Max Burgess at United.

"I'm looking forward to stepping out of my comfort zone and into a new environment where I believe I can add significant value," the 37-year-old said.

"The playing squad is looking really strong already. Given my experience, if the club sees value in having me assist the football department, then I'd be proud to help in any way I can."

Australian-born Durante made a record 273 appearances for the Phoenix after joining them from Newcastle in 2008 and eventually made 24 appearances for the All Whites.

A grand final winner with the Jets and Joe Marston Medallist, Durante will link up with his new club later this month after a brief holiday with his family.

Wellington Phoenix captain Andrew Durante celebrates the win during the Hyundai A-League 2018/19 game between Wellington Phoenix v Brisbane Roar, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, Saturday 22nd December 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2018
Source: Photosport
