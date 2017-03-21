 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Football


All Whites' World Cup chances gets massive boost after new FIFA rules

share

Source:

NZN

Qualifying for the World Cup will become significantly easier for the All Whites after FIFA confirmed its slot allocation for the 2026 tournament and beyond.

Marco Rojas of New Zealand

Marco Rojas of New Zealand

Source: Photosport

The Oceania champions will qualify directly to the expanded 48-team tournament, the world governing body ratified at its congress in Bahrain.

All six confederations will have greater representation at the enlarged global showpiece, after it was increased from 32 teams.

Europe will have the most with 16 teams qualifying directly, up from 13, while Oceania's lone representative is the least.

It is nevertheless an easier pathway for New Zealand, who are a dominant force in the smallest confederation which has been awarded a "half" slot for the most recent World Cups.

They beat Bahrain in a two-leg play-off to qualify for the 2010 World Cup but were well beaten by Mexico to miss the 2014 event.

This year they face the daunting task of beating the fifth-ranked South American side if they are to qualify for next year's World Cup.

Under the new structure, the Oceania runners-up will also be in contention to qualify.

They will take part in a six-team tournament which would take place in the World Cup host nation

That tournament would include one team from each confederation, except Europe, and an extra one from the continent of the host country.

World Cup slot allocations:

Europe 16 teams, Africa 9, Asia 8, South America 6, CONCACAF 6, Oceania 1 (Two places determined in an inter-confederation play-off).

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:23
1
The All Blacks legend described Hugo Black as "a character", after taking the young boy up for a spin.

Video: Richie McCaw leaves boy with rare bone marrow disorder grinning from ear-to-ear after helicopter ride of a lifetime

00:29
2
Alves scored a stunning goal to give his side a 2-0 lead at halftime in the Champions League semi-final.

Watch: 'What a strike!' - Dani Alves nails audacious volley for Juventus against Monaco


01:04
3
The All Blacks could end up with South Africa and Argentina in their pool depending on who Steve Hansen pulls out at today's draw in Japan.

Watch: 'He's picking out some important marbles!' Foster hopes Shag doesn't pick RWC 2019 pool of death

00:25
4
Froome vented his frustrations via Twitter saying an impatient driver led to his bike being wrecked.

Video: Tour de France champ Chris Froome's bike lies mangled after he was deliberately 'rammed' off road

5
Antrim , Ireland - 6 May 2017; Charles Piutau of Ulster in action against Isa Nacewa of Leinster during the Guinness PRO12 Round 22 match between Ulster and Leinster at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Former All Black Charles Piutau named in Barbarians team for England match

01:58
Taranaki District Health Board says drastic measures were needed to deal with the 14-year-old.

Mother of autistic teen says health system has let her son down by locking him up under Mental Health Act

Taranaki District Health Board says drastic measures were needed to deal with the 14-year-old.

01:52
A new innovation in farming sector looking to force rethink on preference for lean meat.

Could the way this lamb is produced be a game changer?

A new innovation in farming sector looking to force rethink on preference for lean meat.

02:12
Act MP David Seymour, and others, are calling for blasphemy libel laws to be scrapped.

'It's bad to have a law that we're probably all breaking just about every God damn day' - MP

Act MP David Seymour and others are calling for blasphemy libel laws to be scrapped.

Bennett is already an associate finance minister so offers stability but Bridges offers a fresher face.

Protesters were 'more aggressive than I'd previously seen' - Paula Bennett tells court she feared repeat of Steven Joyce dildo attack

The deputy PM has taken the witness stand in Chester Borrows' careless driving case.

00:29
Kai Yip Cheung will spend a minimum of nine years inside after the was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland.

Video: The moment man is sentenced to 15 years in prison over New Zealand Customs' $176m meth bust

Kai Yip Cheung was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ