All Whites unmoved in latest FIFA world rankings

It's all change for the All Whites, except in the world rankings.

New Zealand's Clayton Lewis and Deklan Wynne thank the fans. New Zealand All Whites v Peru. FIFA World Cup Intercontinental play-off match at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. Saturday 11 November 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

New Zealand's Clayton Lewis and Deklan Wynne thank the fans.

Source: Photosport

New Zealand retain the same ranking of 122nd in the latest FIFA monthly update.

It follows their failure to qualify for the World Cup after losing 2-0 to Peru on aggregate in the intercontinental play-off.

Coach Anthony Hudson announced he was leaving his post yesterday.

His successor will take charge of a side who sit one place behind Yemen and one above Togo in the rankings.

Despite their success, Peru have slipped one place to 11th.

Elsewhere, world champions Germany remain No.1 in an unchanged top five heading into the World Cup draw on December 1.

Australia rose four places to 39th after booking their berth at the four-yearly tournament.

