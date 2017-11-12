All Whites unmoved in latest FIFA world rankings

It's all change for the All Whites, except in the world rankings.

New Zealand's Clayton Lewis and Deklan Wynne thank the fans. Source: Photosport

New Zealand retain the same ranking of 122nd in the latest FIFA monthly update.

It follows their failure to qualify for the World Cup after losing 2-0 to Peru on aggregate in the intercontinental play-off.

Coach Anthony Hudson announced he was leaving his post yesterday.

His successor will take charge of a side who sit one place behind Yemen and one above Togo in the rankings.

Despite their success, Peru have slipped one place to 11th.

Elsewhere, world champions Germany remain No.1 in an unchanged top five heading into the World Cup draw on December 1.