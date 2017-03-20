 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Football


All Whites stick with tried-and-true squad for final warm-up matches before Confederations Cup

share

Source:

NZN

All Whites boss Anthony Hudson has thrown few curveballs with his squad for pre-Confederations Cup friendlies against Northern Ireland and Belarus, mostly sticking with his tried-and-true to get the job done.

Alex Rufer celebrates during the FIFA U20 World Cup

Alex Rufer celebrates during the FIFA U20 World Cup

Source: Photosport

In what will almost certainly be Hudson's 23-man Confederations Cup squad, only the inclusion of 17-year-old wingback Dane Ingham comes as any surprise.

The Australian-born defender earned his Kiwi debut in 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Fiji in March, and has impressed Hudson with his composure and pace.

He'll likely compete with Central Coast Mariners right back Storm Roux, who returns to the international fold after two years away, for a starting berth in Russia.

Brother Jai, however, has been left out of the squad.

"He is quick and he is strong for a 17-year-old," Hudson said.

"The qualities I am looking for are character and bravery, and he showed that immensely on his debut for the (Brisbane) Roar and the All Whites - I don't think anything at the Confederations Cup is going to faze him."

Elsewhere, Wellington Phoenix flyer Kosta Barbarouses makes a timely return to the international fold after being omitted for the side's qualifiers against Fiji.

The 27-year-old winger was surprisingly left out of the qualifiers after some shaky A-League form but has since improved enough to earn a recall.

Hudson praised Barbarouses' mental fortitude.

"The most pleasing thing for me was, since the conversation we had after he missed the March window, his performances were really strong, he scored some goals and played really well - he was doing things that I was looking for previously," Hudson said.

"On his day he can hurt any national team in the world."

Barbarouses has been named alongside fellow forwards Monty Patterson, stand-in skipper Chris Wood and veteran Shane Smeltz for the two matches, while Melbourne Victory ace Marco Rojas is likely to resume his auxiliary-forward role.

Further back, Alex Rufer has earned a call-up but is unlikely to get much game time, with the likes of Bill Tuiloma, Mike McGlinchey and Clayton Lewis midfield mainstays.

The Winston Reid-less backline, meanwhile, is likely to be plugged by Andrew Durante, Tommy Smith and Themi Tzimopoulos - with the likes of Michael Boxall, Sam Brotherton and Kip Colvey also among the selection fray.

The final squad for the Confederations Cup, where the All Whites will play Mexico, Portugal and hosts Russia, will be officially announced on June 8.

"We are focused on the task at hand, we're not going to get carried away with who we are playing - we know they're top teams but we are a strong team," Hudson said.

"We want to go further than any New Zealand team has ever gone.

"We are serious that we want to go there and do something significant, and we believe that we will."

All Whites Confederation Cup Sqaud 2017

GOALKEEPERS: Stefan Marinovic, Tamati Williams, Glen Moss.
DEFENDERS: Andrew Durante, Tom Doyle, Storm Roux, Michael Boxall, Kip Colvey, Themi Tzimopoulos, Deklan Wynne, Sam Brotherton, Tommy Smith, Dane Ingham.
MIDFIELDERS: Bill Tuiloma, Clayton Lewis, Mike McGlinchey, Ryan Thomas, Marco Rojas, Alex Rufer.
FORWARDS: Chris Wood (captain), Monty Patterson, Shane Smeltz, Kosta Barbarouses.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Fa beat Hunter Sam by unanimous decision in their six round bout in Auckland last night.

Video: Kiwi heavyweight Junior Fa wins against former Aussie champ in lacklustre and frustrating boxing bout

2

NZ Barbarians make a number of changes to squad to face the Lions

01:28
3
Spithill said Team NZ's design of adding bike stations to their vessel is nothing new.

Oracle's Aussie skipper Jimmy Spithill takes a sly dig at Team New Zealand, saying our bike innovation is nothing new

00:24
4
Kaino Kaino lost his four round boxing bout against fellow Kiwi Ruben Webster in Auckland last night.

Video: All Blacks veteran Jerome Kaino's older brother goes down swinging in scrappy boxing bout

01:29
5
Racing is set to get underway tomorrow in Bermuda with the Louis Vuitton Cup.

'I love representing my country' - Team NZ's Peter Burling eager to perform at America's Cup


00:46
Sunday's Jehan Casinader was only asking this question as a scene-setter. The answer left him gobsmacked.

Watch: Why doesn't NZ's mental health boss know the suicide rate? Can't answer SUNDAY reporter's basic question

NZ's suicide rate is at a record high – but the Government's mental health boss can't remember the figure.

02:00
Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his colleagues aren't convinced.

Video: 'Two words, Marlon Brando' - Jack Tame pleased as Punch over his Shortland Street cameo

Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his Breakfast colleagues aren't convinced.

01:28
Spithill said Team NZ's design of adding bike stations to their vessel is nothing new.

Oracle's Aussie skipper Jimmy Spithill takes a sly dig at Team New Zealand, saying our bike innovation is nothing new

The mind games are underway in Bermuda.

00:24
Kaino Kaino lost his four round boxing bout against fellow Kiwi Ruben Webster in Auckland last night.

Video: All Blacks veteran Jerome Kaino's older brother goes down swinging in scrappy boxing bout

Kaino Kaino lost his bout against Ruben Webster last night by majority decision.

00:30
Trisha Cheel held another public screening of Vaxxed last night, days after Dr Lance O'Sullivan interrupted a Kaitaia screening.

Suggestion of compulsory vaccination is 'abhorrent' - anti-vax campaigner

Tricia Cheel is sticking to her guns, saying the suggestion made by Dr Lance O'Sullivan takes away people's freedom of choice.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ