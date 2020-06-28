All Whites star Sarpreet Singh says he’s open to loan move away from Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich and All Whites midfielder Sarpreet Singh says he’s open to a loan move away next season, as he eyes more minutes at top-level football.

Sarpreet Singh and Bayern teammate David Alaba pose with the Meisterschale after winning the Bundesliga. Source: Sarpreet Singh / Twitter

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a double-winning season with the German giants while training alongside some of the world’s best players.

But game time with the first team has been limited.

“I think both [options of staying or going on loan] are really good. I’m in a position where whichever one I decide, I think it’s a good decision,” he told media.

“That’s something I have to assess in the coming weeks, I guess - speak with the coach and see what he really thinks is the best for me.

“For me, a loan could be a very good option to get minutes at a high level. I’m open to all possibilities.”

While training with the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller has been a dream for Singh, the competitor within him burns fiercely.

"Sometimes you feel hard done by. But you have to look at the bigger picture,” he told 1 NEWS.

“Obviously when I'm here I want to play, I'm so competitive. But at the same time I understand I have time to develop and I need to develop."

Reflecting on his first season in Munich, Singh says he’s happy with the impact he’s had on the team.

“Obviously one of the moments that really stands out for me is making my debut against Werder Bremen. To make my debut for this club is truly special and something I’ll remember forever. As well as my starting debut, that was always my next step and what I was trying to work towards. I was doing really good in training, and the coach decided to reward me.