All Whites star Sarpreet Singh relishing chance to learn off World Cup record holder

All Whites star Sarpreet Singh may have one the world’s deadliest strikers in his corner.

Now, he’s got a World Cup legend looking out for him too.

The Bayern Munich youngster is grateful for Robert Lewandowski’s guidance at the club, but the addition of Germany great Miroslav Klose as assistant coach is proving an “incredible” opportunity.

“He was an absolute gun,” Singh says of Klose, who scored a record 16 goals at World Cups.

“I've been working with him closely and he works with the younger boys a lot.

“He's come from the U17s so he understands how to develop the young players and for me, it's incredible."

Speaking to media from Munich, Singh said Polish striker Lewandowski played a key role on his first start for the club against Freiburg.

“Lewandowski was talking to me in the warm up and he was like, 'I'll come play on your side at the start, just to help you get into the game.'

“He was always in the left pocket when I was playing out wide, so it was really nice just to have someone like that say that to you and come help you get into the game.”

But he’s happy to have made strides in the physical side of his game.

All Whites star Sarpreet Singh says he’s open to loan move away from Bayern Munich

“The biggest improvement for me has been my body, and how it works and functions to be a proper footballer.

“It’s still developing and will still continue to get better and better. You have the best trainers in the world, so it comes down to you. I can see improvements, it’s changing constantly.”

The former Wellington Phoenix star says he’s following their play-off push closely.

“They’re doing really well, they’re having an exceptional season. To be honest, I’d back them to go all the way now.”

While Singh praised the talent of left-back Liberato Cacace, it was another youngster singled out as a potential European prospect.

“Callum McCowatt for example, he's been coming on doing well recently. There's a lot of young boys that can cut it in Europe, for sure.”

But while he describes the A-League as a “perfect platform” for young players, the step up requires something extra.

“It's cut-throat, and you have to be strong to survive. Nothing's handed to you, you're in a completely different environment, maybe you don't speak the language of the country, your family's not with you, it takes a lot mentally.

“But I think in football, the strongest one survives.”