All Whites star Ryan Thomas to join Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven

All Whites midfielder Ryan Thomas' remarkable rise in Europe has taken the next step with an agreement in place for him to join Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven.

Thomas, 23, has been playing in Holland since 2013, making 143 appearances in all competitions for PEC Zwolle.

However, his performances haven't gone unnoticed, with PSV agreeing a fee for the versatile midfielder.

PEC Zwolle fans' tribute to All Whites star Ryan Thomas
PEC Zwolle fans' tribute to All Whites star Ryan Thomas Source: Twitter/PEC Zwolle

Still subject to a medical, Thomas will join PSV on the eve of the Eredivise season opener, sitting out PEC's first game this weekend.

"I think it's time to take the next step in my development," Thomas told the club's official website.

"I learned a lot at Zwolle. The fact that I can now show what I have in store at a top club like PSV is fantastic."

Ryan Thomas of PEC Zwolle Source: Getty
Tottenham have become the first team in Premier League history not to make a summer signing since the transfer window's inception in 2003.

The club were linked with a number of names, notably Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, for whom they had a $48m bid rejected.

Their failure to bring anyone in is the first time a Premier League club has not made a signing in the 15 years of the summer transfer window.

It is at odds with boss Mauricio Pochettino's perceived wish, where he challenged the club to be "brave and take risks" at the end of last season.

The tonic to that lack of transfer activity is that Spurs have been able to keep all of their top stars, with a number of them tied down to new deals.

The window remains open to European clubs until the end of August, so there is still the possibility of players going out even after the English deadline passes.

Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Moussa Dembele could still leave in the next few weeks, but Pochettino has been able to keep hold of Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Kieran Trippier.

Alderweireld was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United but firm interest never materialised.

"We have a very good squad, with very good players and it is very difficult to add players to that," Pochettino added.

"We didn't sell players and with 25 players in the squad it is difficult to add players.

"It's not about adding because it's fashionable to sign players. It's about if you really need them or not and then if you can get your target or not.

"It's true our targets are always the same level as Manchester United, Manchester City or Real Madrid but for different circumstances we can't achieve that.

"I am not worried, I am not sad, I am so happy. To keep our best players was our objective and goal and we have achieved that - at the moment, we will see what happens in the next 20 days in Europe."

Pochettino does accept how the lack of activity might be viewed externally, but is happy with the club's vision.

"Of course it's difficult to understand ... but sometimes in football you need to behave differently," he said.

"If we are happy with our squad and cannot improve our squad, sometimes it's better to keep our squad together.

"There's no reason to not trust in our squad and no reason not to believe in our club or believe in what we can do."

Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela, left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game against Swansea City with teammates during the English FA Cup, quarterfinal soccer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday March 17, 2018. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Tottenham progressed thanks to three long-range goals. Source: Associated Press
1 NEWS
A disgruntled Manchester United fan has started a GoFundMe account, hoping to raise the £30 Million (NZ $57m) required to sack manager, Jose Mourinho.

After a dismal two years in charge of United, Mourinho has come under fire from the Old Trafford faithful, with his dour tactics drawing criticism from fans and commentators alike.

However, with Mourinho having signed a new contract at the beginning of the year, the club will be forced to pay a hefty sum to remove him from the Old Trafford dugout.

United fan Marc Walsh started his campaign four months ago, but with the start of the 2018/19 Premier League season rapidly approaching, things are getting desperate among the Red Devils' supporters.

"Please help raise funds to get Jose out of Manchester United," Walsh writes.

"If you are a united fan like me and can no longer stand this dreary, defensive boring style of play then please donate.

"The theatre of dreams has become the theatre of nightmares and a place were people do dream but only because they have fallen asleep watching united.

"Lets get back to the United style of play. Make teams fear us again.

"This target seems unrealistic but if every fan donates just a pound we can help get back to attacking winning ways."

No donations have been made to the fundraiser as of yet.

Jose Mourinho Source: Associated Press
