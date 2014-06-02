All Whites star Michael McGlinchey returns to Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast have signed former A-League championship winner Michael McGlinchey for the next two seasons.



Michael McGlinchey of the All Whites Source: Photosport

The New Zealand international, who won the title with the Mariners in 2013, has spent the last four years with Wellington Phoenix.



The 31-year-old said it was a "no brainer" to return to Gosford after receiving a call from new coach Mike Mulvey.



"They didn't need to sell me the club, I know what the club is all about and I wanted to come back and play for the Mariners," McGlinchey said.



"When I was here I was so happy on and off the pitch - we went on to be really successful, I've got some very fond memories from my time here and I want to create some more."



McGlinchey joins Corey Gameiro, Matt Simon, Jack Clisby and Jonathan Aspropotamitis as new additions at the Mariners.

