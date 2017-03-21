All Whites star Marco Rojas likely out for rest of A-League season with broken leg

It has been one setback after another for All Whites winger Marco Rojas, who it was announced today to be sidelined for six to eight weeks with a fractured fibula.

Marco Rojas of New Zealand Source: Photosport

Rojas, who this season previously suffered a hamstring injury, a fractured nose and concussion, was initially forced off the field in a tackle early into his return against Wellington on February 24.

The 29-year-old didn't recover as well as hoped and had another MRI, which coach Grant Brebner said revealed a "crack" in the New Zealand international's leg.

"Unfortunately for Marco he has that tackle that has fractured his nose, he comes back and 20 minutes into the game [against Wellington] he has a fracture in his leg," Brebner said.

"So again, not great for Marco, not great for us. It could be anywhere between six to eight weeks.