TODAY |

All Whites star Marco Rojas likely out for rest of A-League season with broken leg

Source:  AAP

It has been one setback after another for All Whites winger Marco Rojas, who it was announced today to be sidelined for six to eight weeks with a fractured fibula.

Marco Rojas of New Zealand Source: Photosport

Rojas, who this season previously suffered a hamstring injury, a fractured nose and concussion, was initially forced off the field in a tackle early into his return against Wellington on February 24.

The 29-year-old didn't recover as well as hoped and had another MRI, which coach Grant Brebner said revealed a "crack" in the New Zealand international's leg.

"Unfortunately for Marco he has that tackle that has fractured his nose, he comes back and 20 minutes into the game [against Wellington] he has a fracture in his leg," Brebner said.

"So again, not great for Marco, not great for us. It could be anywhere between six to eight weeks.

"So it's a long time for Marco, it's unfortunate, but we have to move on."

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:13
'I was incorrect' — Ashley Bloomfield admits he was wrong to accept invitation to NZ cricket match
2
Joseph Parker confirms new trainer as he seeks pathway back to the top
3
Out or not out? Bizarre dismissal mars Sri Lanka v West Indies match
4
Improvements needed if Team NZ to defend America's Cup, former winner says
5
Finn Allen reveals he 'nearly cried' upon being informed of IPL call-up
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Chris Wood pounces on Arsenal blunder to earn valuable point for Burnley

Phoenix looking for midseason consistency as they prepare for important Perth clash

Former captain Steven Taylor makes surprise return to Wellington Phoenix

Football Fern Rebekah Stott reveals she has Stage 3 Hodgkin's lymphoma