All Whites star Elliott Collier set for big 2020 in MLS after stellar pre-season

If Elliot Collier's pre-season form is anything to go by, 2020 could be a hell of a year.

Four goals in five games was the perfect way to celebrate his new deal at Chicago Fire after impressing coaches during his year away on loan at Memphis.

"If you look at it like this is my chance to get game time, get experience, get confidence, get goals. Get things moving, improve, take the year to improve, then obviously you're going to have positive results,” Collier said.

His rise capped off with an All Whites debut against Ireland in November alongside a number of fellow graduates from Wellington's Ole Football Academy.

"It just felt natural, you know? Come into the whole New Zealand camp, everything we were doing was just what we were doing in Ole, just with New Zealand internationals instead,” he said.

At193cm tall, you'd think he'd make the perfect target man up front, but the 25-year-old has pace and trickery, often embarking on mazey runs.

His former coach describes him as a "wrong 'un", but believes his unorthodox style could make him a secret weapon for the national team.