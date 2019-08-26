TODAY |

All Whites scrap Wembley friendly against England, blaming NZ's Covid-19 quarantine rules

Source:  1 NEWS

The All Whites' friendly against England, which was scheduled to take place at Wembley later this year, has been cancelled.

Source: 1 NEWS

The match, which was due to be played on November 13, was scrapped due to travel and player availability complications caused by Covid-19.

“It is with deep regret that we have been forced to cancel our participation in the upcoming match against England at Wembley," NZF CEO Andrew Pragnell said.

“It is not an action taken lightly. This is a match we all wanted to play. However, as it stands of the last All Whites squad selected for the November 2019 tour, even excluding the New Zealand-based players, a significant number of the team would be subject to quarantine or restrictions on their return home.

"This would heavily disrupt their domestic seasons and potentially jeopardise their professional careers."

A game that would have seen the All Whites play against the world's number one team Belgium was also recently cancelled due to Covid-19 issues.

