All Whites to play Belarus ahead of Confederations Cup in Russia

NZN

Belarus will host a friendly against an All Whites side preparing for the Confederations Cup in June.

Chris Wood in action for the All Whites

Source: Photosport

New Zealand Football confirmed the match will be in Minsk on June 12.

It falls five days out from New Zealand's opening fixture at the Confederations Cup, against hosts Russia in Saint Petersburg.

World No.74 Belarus last faced the 109th ranked All Whites in their opening match at the 2012 London Olympics.

Belarus won 1-0 in Coventry thanks to a goal on the stroke of halftime to striker Dzmitry Baha.

All Whites coach Anthony Hudson says the game is ideal as Belarus play in a similar style to the 56th-ranked Russians.

Other games are planned in the lead-up, with Hudson saying there is interest in hosting the All Whites.

"We want to perform well in Russia but the ultimate goal this year is to have the squad in the best position possible to qualify for the Intercontinental Playoff in November and then the World Cup."

