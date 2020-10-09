TODAY |

All Whites' next opponents England impress in come from behind win over Belgium

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

England has beaten FIFA's top ranked side Belgium in a come from behind win at Wembley in the UEFA Nations League.

England's Marcus Rashford, center, celebrates with England's Mason Mount after scoring his side's first goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Belgium at Wembley stadium Source: Associated Press

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount saw the hosts overturn Romelu Lukaku's early penalty.

The 2-1 defeat in London is Belgium's first in nearly two years.

"It was a top-level game. We had a lot of young players there for whom that was a really great experience."

"You have to suffer to win these big games and the players did that," England coach Gareth Southgate said.

The Three Lions next play Denmark on Thursday before they prepare for New Zealand's visit to Wembley next month.

The All Whites were meant to play Belgium in this FIFA international window but had their game cancelled.

Coronavirus restrictions made it logistically impossible for New Zealand Football to organise enough players for the friendly which was meant to be held on October 9.

The All Whites' other scheduled friendly against England is scheduled for November 13 at Wembley but NZF say they'll continue to monitor the situation following the cancellation of the Belgium match.

Victor Waters
