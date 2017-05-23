 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Football


All Whites look to under-20s for Confederations Cup squad

share

Source:

NZN

The All Whites will pull players out of their under-20 squad's World Cup tilt if deemed necessary for Confederations Cup success.

Coach Anthony Hudson says he's sorted 95 per cent of his squad for next month's trip to Russia.
Source: 1 NEWS

Five capped All Whites, including playmaker Clayton Lewis and striker Logan Rogerson, have travelled to South Korea for this year's under-20 tournament and toiled to a 0-0 draw with Vietnam.

They'll play Honduras and France in their other Group E matches.

Yet senior coach Anthony Hudson, who will name a 23-man squad for pre-Confederations Cup friendlies against Northern Ireland and Belarus on Friday, told reporters he'd consider naming the occupied under-20 players.

While the under-20 World Cup wouldn't clash with the Confederations Cup, it was important to unite New Zealand's best squad as soon as possible.

"We just need to see how we're going in their next games, and flights and that sort of thing - but really, the Northern Ireland game, we don't have the luxury of it being a friendly," Hudson said.

"It's an important part of (our) Confederations Cup, and the Confederations Cup is important for (2018 World Cup qualifiers in) September and November.

Most A-League-based All Whites are taking part in an Auckland training camp this week, with those selected for the two European friendlies set to meet their overseas-based counterparts in Belfast next week.

They'll then have six days together before taking on the world No.26-ranked Northern Irish, who made last year's Euro 2016 round-of-16, on June 3 (NZT).

A match against Belarus will follow 10 days later.

Hudson said his touring squad was "95 per cent" complete on Tuesday, with just a handful of players still staking their claim for a plane seat.

The final Confederations Cup tournament squad would then be confirmed after the Northern Ireland and Belarus matches.

It was the perfect preparation for their first-up Group A match against Cup hosts Russia, according to Hudson.

"Both with similar traits to Russia - look to hit you on the break, (Belarus) probably try and play a little more football than Northern Ireland, but certainly counter-attack for them is important," Hudson said.

"We need those tests, those relevant tests."

New Zealand have also drawn Mexico and a Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal in the tournament, which begins on June 18 (NZT).

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Leigh’s Adam Higson was shown a straight red card for this cheap shot on Salford’s Stuart O’Brien.

Watch: Worst tackle ever? League player nearly decapitates rival with horrendous late coathanger tackle


00:30
2
Dorian Price was awarded the fight, getting to his feet ahead of Jonathan Lecat.

Video: US fighter claims Muay Thai bout after bizarre double-knockdown

03:17
3
Tania Tare has gone viral with her amazing shots, but is now looking to make her mark on the LPGA.

Trick shock sensation out to make an impression on golf's big stage


02:40
4
Six teams, sailing start of the art catamarans, will do brutal battle in qualifiers and knockout racing.

Collisions and controversy ahead as America's Cup poised to begin

5

'You've just got to stay focused' - Matt Henry looking to move on from Black Caps back-up role

00:40
The US President paid his respects to the victims, before lashing out at those responsible.

Video: Donald Trump calls Manchester suicide bomber 'evil loser'

Trump says the attack, which killed at least 22 and injured dozens more, preyed on "innocent children".

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

'Broken' - Ariana Grande devastated after terror attack at Manchester concert

"I am so so sorry. i don't have words."

00:08
Ariana Grande fans ran from her concert in Manchester today after an incident.

Manchester wakes up to aftermath of devastating explosion that killed 22, injured more than 50 outside Ariana Grande concert

The incident is being treated as a terror attack "until police know otherwise".

01:54
EQC refused to pay a temporary accommodation supplement to the man unless he signed a confidentiality agreement.

Christchurch senior citizen resolves stoush with EQC, but still feels bullied

Colin Feneck was on the verge of being thrown out of his temporary accommodation as EQC halted rent payments.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ