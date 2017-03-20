 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


All Whites let lead slip to fall to defeat against Kenya

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

An inexperienced All Whites side have lost their opening game at the Intercontinental Cup in India, falling 2-1 to Kenya.

Alex Rufer celebrates during the FIFA U20 World Cup

Alex Rufer celebrates during the FIFA U20 World Cup

Source: Photosport

New Zealand team led 1-nil when they opened the scoring late in the first half, teenage midfielder Sarpreet Singh putting his side ahead in Mumbai.

But Kenya, at world No 111 ranked 22 places ahead of the Kiwi side, equalised right on the stroke of the break, before netting the winner with around 20 minutes remaining.

The match was played in hot conditions, although the effects of that were slightly softened by rain which arrived midway around 15 minutes after the start of play.

The All Whites next match at the tournament is against Chinese Taipei on Wednesday.

Singh's goal came towards the end of a largely dominant first half from his side, the Wellington Phoenix product curling his shot home from the edge of the penalty box having made his way in from the left.

Kenya equalised moments later through a Clifton Miheso free-kick, an opportunity which came after a Matt Ridenton challenge, and were stronger in the second half.

The winner eventually came in the 66th minute, Ovella Ochieng beating All Whites goalkeeper Max Crocombe after New Zealand gave up possession in the middle of the field.

Nikko Boxall, Justin Gulley and Noah Billingsley all made their senior international debuts for New Zealand in the match.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The former world number one wound back the clock in style.

Watch: Crowd goes bonkers as Tiger Woods holes classic eagle at PGA Memorial Tournament

01:15
2

Exclusive: NZ cycling coach needed medical treatment during 2016 Rio Olympic Games after consuming alcohol

00:17
3
Ngatai showed his speed, strength and improvisation skills to set up the Chiefs' second try of the night.

As it happened: Crusaders earn another textbook win after repelling Chiefs' second half comeback attempt

00:15
4
New Zealand defeated Scotland and Argentina, but lost to Fiji at Twickenham.

Young gun Etene Nanai-Seturo dances through Scotland on London Sevens' opening day

01:48
5
The Warriors skipper admitted he doesn't have a plan for if his partner goes into labour during the Bunnies game.

Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and his partner welcome baby girl

00:59
Dog handler Constable Regan Turner says he ran past an injured Kosmo a couple of times on a callout where the dog was stabbed.

'I knew something sinister had happened' - Kosmo the police dog's handler describes the night he thought he would lose his partner

Kosmo was stabbed in the throat while he and Constable Regan Turner were responding to a family harm incident this week.

01:42
That’s according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

I NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Almost a third of Kiwis think Winston Peters will do a good job as Acting Prime Minister

"It's no big deal. We're there to take care of business, that's what the country expects me to do and I will," Mr Peters said.

Otara resident Wayne Joseph.

South Aucklanders fear effects of fuel tax - 'Most of us are not high-income earners'

Mayor Phil Goff says the consequences would be "inconceivable" if it was not introduced.

04:08
The sport’s governing body already confirmed to 1 NEWS that it’s looking into a raft of allegations.

Exclusive: Former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden had access to deeply personal and damning confidential athlete interviews with High Performance Sport NZ

Some of the topics discussed in the interviews included no consequences for "s*** behaviour", "a real lack of holding people accountable".

00:42
He was arrested at on arrival from Auckland faces drug and firearms charges.

Watch: Handcuffed Australian bikie gang member lashes out at police at Sydney airport

Two brothers are due to face a Sydney court following a massive seizure of $A2.75 million in cash, 13 firearms and illicit drugs


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 