All Whites let lead slip to fall to defeat against Kenya

An inexperienced All Whites side have lost their opening game at the Intercontinental Cup in India, falling 2-1 to Kenya.

Alex Rufer celebrates during the FIFA U20 World Cup Source: Photosport

New Zealand team led 1-nil when they opened the scoring late in the first half, teenage midfielder Sarpreet Singh putting his side ahead in Mumbai.

But Kenya, at world No 111 ranked 22 places ahead of the Kiwi side, equalised right on the stroke of the break, before netting the winner with around 20 minutes remaining.

The match was played in hot conditions, although the effects of that were slightly softened by rain which arrived midway around 15 minutes after the start of play.

The All Whites next match at the tournament is against Chinese Taipei on Wednesday.

Singh's goal came towards the end of a largely dominant first half from his side, the Wellington Phoenix product curling his shot home from the edge of the penalty box having made his way in from the left.

Kenya equalised moments later through a Clifton Miheso free-kick, an opportunity which came after a Matt Ridenton challenge, and were stronger in the second half.

The winner eventually came in the 66th minute, Ovella Ochieng beating All Whites goalkeeper Max Crocombe after New Zealand gave up possession in the middle of the field.