All Whites goalkeeper Glen Moss hanging up international gloves

Playing against the superpowers of world football will provide the abiding memories for All Whites goalkeeper Glen Moss, who has announced his international retirement.

Goalkeeper Glen Moss will lead the All Whites against Japan next month.

Source: Photosport

The 35-year-old Newcastle Jets gloveman has called time on a New Zealand career which began in 2006 and featured eight clean sheets in 29 appearances.

Moss hadn't played for the All Whites since 2014, seemingly unwanted by former coach Anthony Hudson.

He became a regular fixture on the bench, most recently behind Stefan Marinovic.

That was the pecking order in the two-leg intercontinental World Cup loss to Peru last November which ended their World Cup qualification hopes.

Moss said he considered his future carefully after that series and decided he couldn't commit to another four-year World Cup cycle, particularly with two young children and a desire to prolong his club career.

A stand-out feature of his tenure were games against the likes of Brazil, Spain, Italy and Chile.

"That is something that I have always relished - countries like that you can only dream of coming up against," he said.

"I have the jerseys hanging on the wall at home from [Iker] Casillas from Spain and [Gianluigi] Buffon from Italy and Dida from Brazil so it is those big games that you think back on and to get to battle against those guys with some of your best mates is something I will never forget."

His most revered campaign was the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, even though he spent all three unbeaten pool matches on the bench behind Mark Paston.

Moss is well regarded in New Zealand for his 140 appearances for Wellington Phoenix, earning the reputation as high quality shot-stopper.

He was the A-League club's foundation 'keeper in a two-season stint and later returned for a further five seasons.

