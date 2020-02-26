All Whites friendlies against Oman, Bahrain cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

The All Whites' upcoming internationals against Oman and Bahrain have been cancelled by the respective hosts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: 1 NEWS

NZ Football announced this morning they have been liaising with Bahrain and Oman football management over the past few weeks as the Covid-19 situation escalated, leading to this morning's decision about the March window matches.

While the overall health risk in these countries remains low, the situation with border closures and self-isolation requirements could seriously effect travelling staff and players, NZF chief executive Andrew Pragnell said.

"Our people's wellbeing is at the centre of all decision making, and we'll continue to be guided and supported by NZ Government advice, the World Health Organization and our own internal experts to keep our whole team safe."

"We're obviously disappointed, because we've committed to playing as much as possible before the FIFA 2022 World Cup, but we believe this is the right outcome given the situation and risks attached."