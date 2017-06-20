 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Football


All Whites fall out of top 100 world FIFA rankings, Germany regain top spot

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand have paid the price for their five straight losses by spiralling to 122nd in the FIFA world rankings.

All Whites Chris Wood up against Russia's Denis Glushakov. FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017, Russia v New Zealand, Saint Petersburg Stadium Russia, Saturday 17th June 2017. Copyright photo: Shane Wenzlick / www.photosport.nz

All Whites Chris Wood up against Russia's Denis Glushakov. FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017, Russia v New Zealand, Saint Petersburg Stadium Russia, Saturday 17th June 2017.

Source: Photosport

The All Whites suffered one of the biggest falls in the latest monthly rankings, tumbling 27 places.

All of their defeats were against higher-ranked foes, most notably at the Confederations Cup in Russia where they went down to the hosts, Mexico and Portugal.

Warm-up matches against Northern Ireland and Belarus were also lost.

Elsewhere, world champions Germany reclaimed top spot after winning the Confederations Cup, leap-frogging Brazil and Argentina.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:33
1
Hurrell left Beau Ryan and Paul Vautin utterly bemused on The Footy Show.

'I stuff it up' - former Warrior Konrad Hurrell leaves Footy Show hosts in stitches after botching joke

01:03
2
Barker said his Team Japan boat was okay despite the heavy impact, but he's more thankful none of his crew were hurt.

'They were a class above the rest' - Dean Barker admits 'mixed emotions' watching Team NZ win America's Cup

00:36
3
Rush was picking up some supporters gear for family members when he was spotted by 1 NEWS sport's Andrew Saville.

'I might get ready to sign some, maybe get a discount' - former ABs funny man Eric Rush accidentally crashes team meet-and-greet

02:01
4
Fans have their own ideas about what they'd like to see at the Cup defence.

America's Cup parade route confirmed as Christchurch prepares to give Team NZ a warm southern welcome


00:33
5
Model Sophie Harries says the Welsh fullback is still in awe of simply being selected for the tour.

Liam Williams' girlfriend believes gravity of third Test hasn't quite sunk in for Lions star: 'It's all a dream'

03:15
Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.

Expert says NZ's innovative culture dying in current education system: 'The No. 8 wire is not a cultural gift, you have to teach it!'

Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.


03:04
The council is offering tours of the dump as it ramps up pressure over the issue.

'The legislation needs to be introduced' – Wellington council demands action on plastic bag levy

The council is at the forefront of the crusade and is even offering tours of rubbish dumps.


01:41
Perenara said former ABs captain Sean Fitzpatrick's claims of fighting in the NZ camp are wrong.

'The tensions are high, which is good' - TJ Perenara shuts down rumours of 'scuffles' at All Blacks training

Perenara said former ABs captain Sean Fitzpatrick's claims of fighting in the NZ camp are wrong.

00:36
The New Zealand Dental Association says they don't think the high cost of going to the dentist is to blame for the low rate of dental appointments.

Dental Association says price not the only reason fewer Kiwis getting teeth checked

Only 47.5 per cent of Kiwis over the age of 15 visited the dentist for the year ending June 2016.

01:51
Matty could fire off a decent pass, but the former All Blacks fullback wasn't convinced a career in the game loomed for the Breakfast weatherman.

'You could carry out the tea' – Mils Muliaina gently suggests rugby isn't for Matty McLean, who takes epic tumble on Eden Park turf

Matty could fire off a decent pass, but the former All Blacks fullback wasn't convinced a career in the game loomed for the Breakfast weatherman.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ