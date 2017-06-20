All Whites fall out of top 100 world FIFA rankings, Germany regain top spot

New Zealand have paid the price for their five straight losses by spiralling to 122nd in the FIFA world rankings.

All Whites Chris Wood up against Russia's Denis Glushakov. FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017, Russia v New Zealand, Saint Petersburg Stadium Russia, Saturday 17th June 2017. Source: Photosport

The All Whites suffered one of the biggest falls in the latest monthly rankings, tumbling 27 places.

All of their defeats were against higher-ranked foes, most notably at the Confederations Cup in Russia where they went down to the hosts, Mexico and Portugal.

Warm-up matches against Northern Ireland and Belarus were also lost.