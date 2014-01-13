All Whites to face superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in Confederations Cup

The All Whites brain trust can start plotting now how they'll stop Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrates Source: Associated Press

The Real Madrid superstar has been included in the Portugal squad for next month's Confederations Cup tournament in Russia, where they will face New Zealand in group play.

Ronaldo's team are scheduled to face the All Whites in their third match on June 24 at Saint Petersburg after both have completed earlier fixtures against Russia and Mexico.

Ronaldo is the current holder of the Ballon d'Or, having been crowned FIFA player of the year for 2016 - his fourth such award.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed another sublime season, helping Real Madrid clinch another Spanish league title and leading them to the Champions League final against Juventus next week.

Reigning European champions Portugal will field a strong squad, comprising players based mainly at home or in Spain.