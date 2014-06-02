All Whites to face Northern Ireland in pre-Confederations Cup friendly

New Zealand have negotiated a second warm-up game ahead of the Confederations Cup, against Northern Ireland in Belfast.

The game at Windsor Park on June 2 was announced by the Irish FA and falls at an important time for both teams.

The 111th-ranked All Whites will be preparing for the Confederations Cup in Russia starting two weeks later.

Another warm-up game had already been confirmed, against Belarus in Minsk on June 12.

World No.35 Northern Ireland are preparing for a World Cup qualifying match against Azerbaijan.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says the friendly international is timely as a lot of his players will have had several weeks off at that point following the end of domestic club seasons.