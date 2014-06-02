All Whites to face Northern Ireland in pre-Confederations Cup friendly

Source:NZN
New Zealand have negotiated a second warm-up game ahead of the Confederations Cup, against Northern Ireland in Belfast.
Michael McGlinchey of the All Whites
Source: Photosport
The game at Windsor Park on June 2 was announced by the Irish FA and falls at an important time for both teams.
The 111th-ranked All Whites will be preparing for the Confederations Cup in Russia starting two weeks later.
Another warm-up game had already been confirmed, against Belarus in Minsk on June 12.
World No.35 Northern Ireland are preparing for a World Cup qualifying match against Azerbaijan.
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says the friendly international is timely as a lot of his players will have had several weeks off at that point following the end of domestic club seasons.
O'Neill believes an All Whites side featuring the likes of West Ham defender Winston Reid and in-form Leeds striker Chris Wood will be no pushovers.
