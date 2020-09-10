TODAY |

All Whites to face England at Wembley for the first time

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
The All Whites will face England at Wembley for the first time in November.

England's Harry Kane, front, under pressure from Danmark's Christian Noergaard during their Nations League Group stage soccer match at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Source: Associated Press

In keeping with current guidelines, the game is scheduled to be played behind closed doors, but the England Football Association says it’s committed to working with the British Government to get supporters back in stadiums.

New Zealand have previously played England twice in 1991.

New Zealand has secured a glamour friendly with England at Wembley later this year. Source: SKY

Kick off for the international fixture is scheduled for Thursday November 12.

Football
Daniel Faitaua
