All Whites to face Canada in behind-closed-doors friendly

New Zealand will face Canada for the first time in 38 years when the teams meet behind closed doors in a men's international in Spain.

New Zealand's Clayton Lewis and Deklan Wynne thank the fans. New Zealand All Whites v Peru. FIFA World Cup Intercontinental play-off match at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. Saturday 11 November 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

New Zealand's Clayton Lewis and Deklan Wynne thank the fans.

New Zealand Football confirmed the 120th-ranked All Whites will face the 95th-ranked Canadians in Murcia on March 24.

It will the first match for New Zealand since their bid to qualify for the World Cup came up short in the intercontinental play-off against Peru.

NZF technical director Andreas Heraf confirmed the match would also be the first in charge for a yet-to-be-appointed head coach.

Heraf is overseeing the process to replace Anthony Hudson, who departed in November following the two-leg loss to Peru.

The new coach will have five days with the players in the southern Spanish city leading up to the match.

"This training camp and international friendly are perfect for the All Whites as we start again and begin the next World Cup cycle," Heraf said.

"Canada are a good level of opposition for us and the match will be played at a venue (Pinatar Arena) with outstanding facilities. It is anticipated our new head coach will have plenty of time on the training pitch with their new squad."

Canada will be coached by John Herdman, the New Zealand women's coach for six years until 2011.

Both nations have agreed the match will be played behind closed doors, which means it won't be seen by media or the public.

The last time they met was in a two-match series in 1980 in Canada which the hosts won.

