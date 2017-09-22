 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Football


All Whites defender Liam Graham signs with Auckland City FC

share

Source:

NZN

Auckland City FC have announced their second All White signing in the space of 24 hours, securing the services of defender Liam Graham.

Liam Graham in action. Washington, D.C. - October 11, 2016: The U.S. Men's National team and New Zealand are all even 0-0 in first half play in an international friendly game at RFK Stadium. Copyright photo: Brad Smith / www.photosport.nz

Liam Graham in action.

Source: Photosport

Specialist right back Graham will end five years in Europe after joining the leading Kiwi domestic club, following news former All Whites striker Kris Bright had also signed.

Graham is coming off two seasons at English League Two side Chesterfield FC although he hasn't played since last November after suffering a knee injury

He gained all four of his international caps last year - including the impressive 2-1 loss to Mexico and 1-1 draw with the United States, both on US soil.

However, the 25-year-old hasn't been available to All Whites coach Anthony Hudson in 2017 because of the injury.

Auckland FC coach Ramon Tribulietx said Graham began training with the club this month and is still returning to full fitness.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:57
1
Parker said the British fighter took a big gulp when they faced off at today's press conference.

Watch: 'You can see fear in his eyes' - Joseph Parker full of confidence after drawn out staredown with Hughie Fury

00:21
2
The Auckland midfielder was at his barnstorming best in the 34-26 loss.

Discarded All Blacks centre George Moala grabs rampaging double as Auckland slip against Otago

3
British and Irish Lions flanker Sean O'Brien

'Warren and the coaches deserve huge credit' - Lions CEO comes to defence of management after player's criticism

4
The Crusaders became the first foreign side to win a final in South Africa.

Kiwi sides disadvantaged as new Super Rugby schedule confirmed

5
The Great Sound, Bermuda, 26th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman Peter Burling and skipper Glenn Ashby hold aloft the America's Cup. Photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Peter Burling, Glenn Ashby finalists for world sailor of the year after America's Cup glory

00:40
The Labour leader and National leader tell Breakfast why voters should back them.

Watch: Bill English, Jacinda Ardern make final pitch for votes as tight election race draws to a close

The leaders tell Breakfast why voters should back them, as predictions continue over which party might secure NZ First's support.

02:09
This time last year Hawke's Bay was still reeling from a deadly campylobacter outbreak in Havelock North.

Election countdown: Water still key issue for voters in Hawke's Bay

This time last year Hawke's Bay was still reeling from a deadly campylobacter outbreak in Havelock North.

05:12
You need to be careful about what you do to avoid getting in hot water. Breakfast hears from an expert.

Video: What are the rules around what you can and can't post online on Election Day?

You need to be careful about what you do to avoid getting in hot water. Breakfast hears from an expert.

04:40
Parker caught up with Emma Keeling after a turbulent week of preparation and press conferences for Sunday’s bout.

Video: Joseph Parker talks strategy, staredowns and scoring a KO ahead of WBO title defence against Hughie Fury

Parker chatted with Emma Keeling after a turbulent week of prep and conferences for Sunday's bout.

00:49
The prize is the third largest Powerball jackpot in New Zealand history.

Watch: Lotto win of $30 million claimed by team of 10 women - 'We're all going to help our families'

Tina purchased the ticket on behalf of her syndicate and was the first to learn of their win.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 