All Whites defender Liam Graham signs with Auckland City FC

Auckland City FC have announced their second All White signing in the space of 24 hours, securing the services of defender Liam Graham.

Liam Graham in action. Source: Photosport

Specialist right back Graham will end five years in Europe after joining the leading Kiwi domestic club, following news former All Whites striker Kris Bright had also signed.

Graham is coming off two seasons at English League Two side Chesterfield FC although he hasn't played since last November after suffering a knee injury

He gained all four of his international caps last year - including the impressive 2-1 loss to Mexico and 1-1 draw with the United States, both on US soil.

However, the 25-year-old hasn't been available to All Whites coach Anthony Hudson in 2017 because of the injury.