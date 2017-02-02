 

All Whites defender joins EPL strugglers Sunderland

All Whites defender Sam Brotherton has joined lowly English Premier League side Sunderland after a 10-day trial with the club.

The six-cap All White was previously plying his trade at the University of Wisconsin in the NCAA soccer league before linking up with Sunderland, who are currently rooted to the bottom of the EPL.

Brotherton, 20, has signed a deal until the end of the 2018-19 season and will initially play with the club's under-23 side.

He will join fellow Kiwi Michael Woud, currently the first-choice goalkeeper for Sunderland's under-18 side.

