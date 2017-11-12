All Whites defender Deklan Wynn joins former coach Anthony Hudson in MLS team

New Zealand wingback Deklan Wynne will join former All Whites coach Anthony Hudson at the Colorado Rapids for next year's North American Major League Soccer season.

New Zealand's Clayton Lewis and Deklan Wynne thank the fans. Source: Photosport

Wynne, 22, has been playing for the Vancouver Whitecaps since 2015, and signed on again for 2018 but has been loaned out to the Rapids for $US100,000 ($NZ142,000).

Wynne made 29 starts and 35 appearances for the Whitecaps, scoring two goals and an assist.

The speedy left-footed defender is the second New Zealand international to join the Rapids, following fullback Kip Colvey who made the move last week from the San Jose Earthquakes.

South Africa-borne Wynne, 22, has represented New Zealand 15 times, picking up two goals along the way.

He started in the All Whites' first two Confederations Cup games against Russia and Mexico, and played the full 90 minutes in both New Zealand's World Cup qualifiers against Peru last month.