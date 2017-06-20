All Whites confirm dates and venues for World Cup qualifier against Solomon Islands

New Zealand's next hurdle on the road to the 2018 World Cup in Russia has been confirmed, with dates and venues officially finalised for the All Whites' Oceania stage three qualifying final against the Solomon Islands.

All Whites Chris Wood up against Russia's Denis Glushakov. FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017, Russia v New Zealand, Saint Petersburg Stadium Russia, Saturday 17th June 2017. Source: Photosport

Anthony Hudson's side will enjoy home advantage first up, taking on the Solomon Islands at Auckland's QBE Stadium on September 1 before heading to Honiara four days later for the return leg at Lawson Tama Stadium.

The aggregate winner across both matches will then progress to a two-legged intercontinental play-off against the fifth-placed team from the South American confederation CONMEBOL in November.

With four rounds remaining, at the moment that is world No.2 Argentina

New Zealand earned a place in the final by holding off challenges from New Caledonia and Fiji to top Group A without conceding a goal.