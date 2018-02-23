TODAY |

All Whites coach Fritz Schmid quits, with team having not played a match in over a year

All Whites coach Fritz Schmid has quit after 16 months in the job.

It comes after the New Zealand men's football team failed to play a single match in over 12 months.

The Swiss coach was appointed in February 2018, with the team not playing a match since June last year. 

He will be leaving the position with immediate effect, and returning to Switzerland.

“I am extremely grateful for my experience at the helm of the All Whites. I have met countless members of the New Zealand football community, who received me with great respect and true open-mindedness," he said in a statement.

Under Schmid, New Zealand lost to Canada and Kenya, and beat Chinese Taipei and India.

Their next match is against Ireland in Dublin in December.

He was due to take charge of the men's under-23 team for the Pacific Games in Samoa next month, ahead of Olympic qualifiers. 

It compounds a poor day for New Zealand Football, with the senior women's team bombing out of the World Cup following their loss to Cameroon today.

They lost all three matches in France, and their only goal came courtesy of an opposition own goal. 

Switzerland's Fritz Schmid is named as the New Zealand All Whites football coach. Albany Stadium, Auckland New Zealand. Friday 23 February 2018 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Switzerland's Fritz Schmid is named as the New Zealand All Whites football coach. Source: Photosport
