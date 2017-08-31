All Whites climb FIFA world rankings after Solomon Islands demolition

New Zealand's dominance of Oceania World Cup qualifying has been reflected by a 10-place rise in the FIFA world rankings.

The All Whites are up to 113th following the 6-1 win over the Solomon Islands in Auckland and a 2-2 draw in Honiara which sent them through to the next phase of qualifying.

New Zealand's next task comes in November when they must beat the fifth-ranked South American nation over two legs.

There are still seven South American teams in contention to face the All Whites and all of them are ranked considerably higher.

Of the seven, the lowest-ranked nation are Paraguay at 39th in the world. Two-time world champions Argentina are the highest, ranked fourth.

New Zealand climbed inside the top-100 earlier this year but dropped outside following a winless tour of Europe which featured three losses at the Confederations Cup in Russia.