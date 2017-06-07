 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Football


All Whites claim easy win over Irish club team Cabinteely in Confederations Cup warm-up

share

Source:

NZN

The All Whites have continued their Confederations Cup warm-up with a 5-2 win over Irish club side Cabinteely in Dublin.

Dublin , Ireland - 6 June 2017; Aaron Robinson of Cabinteely FC in action against Chris Wood of New Zealand during a Soccer friendly match between Cabinteely FC and New Zealand All Whites at Stradbrook, in Co. Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Aaron Robinson of Cabinteely FC in action against Chris Wood of New Zealand during friendly match between Cabinteely FC and the All Whites in Dublin.

Source: Getty

The win follows New Zealand's 1-0 loss to Northern Ireland three days ago, and comes just days before coach Anthony Hudson finalises his team for the tournament in Russia.

The Kiwis hit the front early against Cabinteely, a Marco Rojas corner in the first minute finding Tommy Smith, who headed home from close range.

Marty Waters equalised just three minutes later for the home team with a calm finish from inside the box.

It took another 25 minutes for the All Whites to regain the lead, and they did it in style with two goals in as many minutes as they pushed numbers forward.

Patience and accuracy were rewarded with goals to skipper Chris Wood and Rojas, but the All Whites lead was reduced to one just on halftime.

Bill Tuiloma was whistled for pushing Evan Galvin over in the area, and the winger sent a well-struck penalty past Kiwi keeper Glen Moss low and to the right.

Hudson made full use of his squad, starting the second half with a new-look team.

The goals kept coming, Kosta Barbarouses slotting home from Tom Doyle's cross in the 54th minute then turning provider for a Shane Smeltz finish 10 minutes later.

New Zealand have one final hit-out, against Belarus in Minsk next Monday, before they begin their Confederations Cup campaign against hosts Russia in St Petersburg on June 18.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Great Sound, Bermuda. 6th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand dig the bows in on a bear away during the pre start for their 4th Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff Semi-Final against Land Rover BAR (GBR). © Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

RECAP: 'We feel like we'll be able to repair it' - Burling tells what it was like aboard Team NZ when disaster struck

00:48
2
He remained tight-lipped, however, about just how bad the damage is.

Video: 'It was fully our error' - Peter Burling promises quick return from massive Team New Zealand crash

00:30
3
The Great Sound, Bermuda. 6th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand dig the bows in on a bear away during the pre start for their 4th Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff Semi-Final against Land Rover BAR (GBR). © Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Watch: No, no, no! The moment Team NZ nosedives, crashes into the water, crew flee in shocking scenes

00:21
4
The Great Sound, Bermuda. 6th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand dig the bows in on a bear away during the pre start for their 4th Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff Semi-Final against Land Rover BAR (GBR). © Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Video: Team NZ hoist up damaged vessel after horrific crash in America's Cup

00:30
5
Trailing for much of the race, Peter Burling & Team NZ find the magic to steal race three.

Video: Brilliant! Burling roars past Ben Ainslie in torrid conditions for thrilling late victory

01:01
Andrew Little said he is not surprised Capital and Coast District Health Board is reportedly putting pre-op patients up in motels due to the funding shortfall.

'The system is so overstretched' - Andrew Little says health system underfunded by $2.3 billion

The Labour leader said he is not surprised pre-op patients are being put up in motels.


01:47
Matile Tuvae says she 'found it a bit odd' to be asked to make the call after Tevita Kava fell off the boat in the Waitemata Harbour on Saturday.

Family of man lost overboard from Auckland boat hold onto hope that he will be found

Police called off the search for Tevita Kava yesterday.


03:20
Seven Sharp hit the aisles and found a whole lot of plastic around our food.

When it comes to needless packaging for fruit and vegetables, how guilty are Kiwi supermarkets?

Seven Sharp hit the aisles and found a whole lot of plastic around our food.

01:55
Having watched the 2005 series as a fan, James Parsons will take to the field against the team he watched as a teenager.

James Parsons watched the Lions 12 years ago as a teenage fan - and now he's about to face them as Blues captain

What a night it should be for James Parsons when the British and Irish Lions come to Eden Park.

01:09
'There is a role to reduce the cost for some,' Paula Bennett tells Seven Sharp.

Primary school tells 10-year-old girl with period to stay home, public health researcher says

A sociologist says a young girl was sent home because her school didn't have a sanitary disposal unit.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ