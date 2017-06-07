All Whites claim easy win over Irish club team Cabinteely in Confederations Cup warm-up

The All Whites have continued their Confederations Cup warm-up with a 5-2 win over Irish club side Cabinteely in Dublin.

Aaron Robinson of Cabinteely FC in action against Chris Wood of New Zealand during friendly match between Cabinteely FC and the All Whites in Dublin. Source: Getty

The win follows New Zealand's 1-0 loss to Northern Ireland three days ago, and comes just days before coach Anthony Hudson finalises his team for the tournament in Russia.

The Kiwis hit the front early against Cabinteely, a Marco Rojas corner in the first minute finding Tommy Smith, who headed home from close range.

Marty Waters equalised just three minutes later for the home team with a calm finish from inside the box.

It took another 25 minutes for the All Whites to regain the lead, and they did it in style with two goals in as many minutes as they pushed numbers forward.

Patience and accuracy were rewarded with goals to skipper Chris Wood and Rojas, but the All Whites lead was reduced to one just on halftime.

Bill Tuiloma was whistled for pushing Evan Galvin over in the area, and the winger sent a well-struck penalty past Kiwi keeper Glen Moss low and to the right.

Hudson made full use of his squad, starting the second half with a new-look team.

The goals kept coming, Kosta Barbarouses slotting home from Tom Doyle's cross in the 54th minute then turning provider for a Shane Smeltz finish 10 minutes later.