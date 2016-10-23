 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Football


All Whites captain Winston Reid ruled out of Confederations Cup

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Whites captain Winston Reid has been ruled out of the upcoming Confederations Cup in Russia.

West Ham United's Winston Reid celebrates scoring his teams first goal against Sunderland during the English Premier League soccer match at the London Stadium, London, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

West Ham United's Winston Reid celebrates scoring his teams first goal against Sunderland during the English Premier League soccer match at the London Stadium, London.

Source: Associated Press

The West Ham United defender needs a knee operation, which could require up to 12 weeks to recover.

"I've struggled with [the injury] for the last six weeks and it hasn’t got any better, so it’s just been about managing the load, really," said Reid from London.

"I’ve been training just the day before games and doing some bits and bobs in the gym, but I’ve got to get it sorted out. It’s a really weird thing, a bit of extra bone that needed removing and it had been causing a lot of pain in that area every time I was running or kicking the ball. It’s been a bit of a struggle for the last six weeks or so, so it’s something that I had to get sorted."

All Whites coach Anthony Hudson said the news was disappointing. 

The Confederations Cup begins on June 19.

NZ play Russia, Mexico and Portugal. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:20
1
The former NRL star's wife, Sharnie, died in March after losing her battle with brain cancer.

Watch: NRL star Brett Kimmorely in tears on live TV as he opens up about losing wife, 38, to brain cancer

00:43
2
Former Hurricanes and Blues back Gopperth was today named English Premiership player of the season.

'He was a greedy 10' - Cory Jane remembers Jimmy Gopperth in his own special way

3
Daniel Baldwin died in Wellington Hospital.

Wellington 19-year-old rugby player with a dream of becoming a police dog handler dies after suffering serious injury during match


00:29
4
Nicolas Almagro suffered a jarred knee at the Italian Open before Nadal graciously helped him from the court.

Video: Rafael Nadal rushes to mate's side, shows heart-warming on-court sportsmanship at Italian Open

00:30
5
The Fiji native is a crowd favourite ahead of his side's match with the Chiefs in Suva tomorrow.

Video: Adoring Fijian students welcome Crusaders star Seta Tamanivalu back to old school with stunning song

00:49
Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley in December.

Video: Police release new CCTV footage in hunt for those believed responsible for Upper Hutt woman's brutal killing

Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley.


00:11
Fire crews are scrambling to the site on Mayoral Drive.

Video: Fire at 19 storey central Auckland high rise brought under control

Dozens of fire fighters were sent to the scene at Mayoral Drive this afternoon.

02:09
Coral Winiata's video of her learning to sign with her daughter Jireh has gained thousands of views and praise from the public.

'It was a bit overwhelming' – Kiwi mum and deaf daughter inspire others with sign language videos

Coral Winiata's daughter Jireh is non-verbal, but is proving quite the star online.


00:50
English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

Bill English confident TPP trade deal will be given fresh life after meeting Japan’s PM

English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

02:50
If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.

Sorry folks, there's a blast of 'polar air' that's about to hit

If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ