All Whites captain Winston Reid ruled out of Confederations Cup

All Whites captain Winston Reid has been ruled out of the upcoming Confederations Cup in Russia.

West Ham United's Winston Reid celebrates scoring his teams first goal against Sunderland during the English Premier League soccer match at the London Stadium, London. Source: Associated Press

The West Ham United defender needs a knee operation, which could require up to 12 weeks to recover.

"I've struggled with [the injury] for the last six weeks and it hasn’t got any better, so it’s just been about managing the load, really," said Reid from London.

"I’ve been training just the day before games and doing some bits and bobs in the gym, but I’ve got to get it sorted out. It’s a really weird thing, a bit of extra bone that needed removing and it had been causing a lot of pain in that area every time I was running or kicking the ball. It’s been a bit of a struggle for the last six weeks or so, so it’s something that I had to get sorted."

All Whites coach Anthony Hudson said the news was disappointing.

The Confederations Cup begins on June 19.